Terry logged two assists and two shots on goal in Sunday's 5-3 loss to the Blackhawks.

Terry set up goals by Cutter Gauthier and Olen Zellweger in the opening minute of the game. During his seven-game point streak, Terry has two goals and seven assists. The 28-year-old winger has been tapping into his playmaking side throughout the year, racking up seven goals, 22 helpers, 60 shots on net and a plus-12 rating over 25 appearances.