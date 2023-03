Terry scored a goal on two shots and went minus-2 in Wednesday's 3-2 overtime loss to the Canucks.

Terry has five goals and one assist over seven games since returning from an upper-body injury. The 25-year-old opened the scoring at 3:40 of the first period Wednesday. Terry's up to 18 tallies, 48 points, 159 shots on net and a minus-13 rating through 58 contests overall.