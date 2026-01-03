Terry scored a goal on three shots in Friday's 5-2 loss to the Wild.

Terry got the last goal of the contest, which had no impact on the result. He's earned four points over his last three outings. He had five goals and four assists over 15 games in December, but he had three multi-game dry spells in that month. Overall, the veteran winger is at 13 goals, 39 points, 100 shots on net, 13 blocked shots and a plus-8 rating across 41 appearances. He's on pace to top the 70-point mark for the first time in his career and could push for 80 if he produces at a high level in the second half of the campaign.