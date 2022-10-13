Terry scored two goals on four shots, added a power-play assist and went plus-3 in Wednesday's 5-4 overtime win over the Kraken.

Terry opened the scoring just 51 seconds into the game after the Kraken committed a turnover. He also struck quickly in overtime, going solo on a counterattack and converting at 55 seconds of the extra frame to secure the win. The 25-year-old exploded onto the scene last year, and it's a positive sign that he's already making an impact on offense in 2022-23. He should be a fixture on the power play and in the top six for the Ducks throughout the season.