Terry logged a goal and two assists in Monday's 4-3 win over Buffalo.

Terry was involved in all three of Anaheim's second-period goals, setting up a pair of Frank Vatrano tallies before scoring the eventual game-winner 18:56 into the frame. Terry had gone four games without a goal prior to Monday, recording just a pair of assists in that span. Overall, the 26-year-old winger's up to 42 points (16 goals, 26 assists) through 52 games this season.