Terry scored a goal, recorded an assist and put two shots on goal in Thursday's 5-2 loss to the Islanders.

After he dished the primary helper on Leo Carlsson's tally, Terry netted a shorthanded goal near the start of the third period to bring the Ducks within one score. With the pair of points, the 28-year-old winger is up to nine goals, 24 assists and 75 shots on goal through 31 games this season. After a hot start to the season, Terry has maintained his status as a point-per-game player over his last 13 contests. Not only is he on track to record his fifth consecutive season with at least 50 points, but he is also well above the pace to set a new career high in points if he can surpass the 67 tallies he accumulated during the 2021-22 campaign. Terry is a must-roster player with high upside in all point-based fantasy formats.