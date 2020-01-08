Ducks' Troy Terry: Trending in right direction
Terry (knee) has been cleared to play, but won't be in the lineup for Tuesday's game against the Blue Jackets, Eric Stephens of The Athletic reports.
Terry was originally facing a 10-week absence following a fracture in his knee cap that he suffered Dec. 17. He's been classified as day-to-day, but still resides on injured reserve, signalling he won't return to the lineup Tuesday. Even though he's been cleared, the team will likely take a cautious approach with the youngster, as Terry is still without a definitive timetable to return.
