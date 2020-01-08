Terry (knee) has been cleared to play, but won't be in the lineup for Tuesday's game against the Blue Jackets, Eric Stephens of The Athletic reports.

Terry was originally facing a 10-week absence following a fracture in his knee cap that he suffered Dec. 17. He's been classified as day-to-day, but still resides on injured reserve, signalling he won't return to the lineup Tuesday. Even though he's been cleared, the team will likely take a cautious approach with the youngster, as Terry is still without a definitive timetable to return.