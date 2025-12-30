Terry scored twice on three shots, dished an assist, added two PIM and went plus-2 in Monday's 5-4 loss to the Sharks.

This was Terry's first multi-point effort since Dec. 11 versus the Islanders. He had been limited to a single assist over his last six outings, but he broke out in a big way despite the loss Monday. The 28-year-old winger is up to 12 goals, 38 points, 96 shots on net and a plus-10 rating across 39 appearances. He's on pace for a career year in points, though he's well behind the mark to match his personal-best 37-goal campaign from 2021-22.