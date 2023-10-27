Terry scored a goal and added an assist in Thursday's 4-3 overtime win over the Bruins.

Both points came inside the final two minutes of the third period as the Ducks erased a two-goal deficit to force OT, including the tying tally with just 15 seconds left. Terry is off to a solid start to the campaign with two goals and five points in seven games, but the 26-year-old might actually be underperforming a little -- all of his points have come at even strength despite a regular spot on Anaheim's top power-play unit, and his 9.5 percent shooting is well below the 15.8 percent mark he's carried since his 2021-22 breakout.