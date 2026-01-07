Terry collected two power-play assists in Tuesday's 5-2 loss to the Flyers.

The Ducks couldn't get anything going at even strength, but Terry had a hand in power-play tallies by Cutter Gauthier in the first period and Alex Killorn in the third. Terry collected his first points with the man advantage since Nov. 28. He has gotten onto the scoresheet in three straight games, and over the last 15 contests, he's contributed six goals and 13 points despite Anaheim's recent struggles.