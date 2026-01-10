Terry (upper body) won't play Saturday against Buffalo, per Derek Lee of The Hockey News.

Terry will miss his second straight game. He has 13 goals and 42 points in 43 appearances in 2025-26. Ryan Strome is expected to remain in the lineup Saturday due to Terry's continued absence. Head coach Joel Quenneville believes Terry might be close to returning after Anaheim's road trip, according to Lee, so there's a chance Terry will be ready for Tuesday's home game versus Dallas.