Terry notched an assist in Sunday's 2-1 loss to the Canucks.

Terry has two goals and three assists during his four-game point streak. He briefly left Sunday's game, but he was able to return early in the third period, so there shouldn't be too much concern of an injury. The 25-year-old forward is up to 53 points, 170 shots on net, 20 PIM and a minus-7 rating through 63 appearances.