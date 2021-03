Terry scored a goal on two shots in Monday's 2-1 loss to Minnesota.

Terry broke in alone on a breakaway early in the second period and beat Cam Talbot to the backhand for his sixth goal of the season. The 23-year-old Terry may finally be unlocking his immense talent, having collected at least a point in four straight games with a plus-4 rating during that stretch. He's amassed four goals and four assists in nine games since the start of March, doubling his February output.