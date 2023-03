Terry (personal) won't join the Ducks on their upcoming road trip, per Lisa Dillman of The Orange County Register.

Terry will miss Anaheim's next three games as a result, but he might still play April 5 when the Ducks host Edmonton. The 25-year-old forward wasn't in the lineup for Monday's 5-1 loss to Colorado. He has 21 goals and 56 points in 66 outings this season.