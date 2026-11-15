Hinds went plus-1 with two shots on net in Saturday's 6-2 loss to the Islanders.

Hinds had been scratched for the previous six games to begin November after going scoreless in October. The Ducks have been wildly inconsistent, particularly on defense, so it's a good sign that he was a plus-1 in a blowout loss. Hinds has racked up 18 shots on net, 13 hits, 17 blocked shots, eight PIM and a minus-6 rating across 14 appearances this season. He'll primarily compete with Travis Mitchell, Drew Helleson and Noah Warren for playing time.