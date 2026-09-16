Hinds (undisclosed) is listed as injured on the Ducks' training camp roster, Patrick Present of The Hockey News reports Wednesday.

The nature and severity of Hinds' injury aren't yet clear, but his status is up in the air heading into camp. The 23-year-old made his NHL debut last year, and he was held scoreless with 10 blocked shots, six hits and two PIM while averaging 15:37 of ice time across six regular-season appearances. If he returns to full health before the start of the regular season, he could play a more regular role for Anaheim during the 2026-27 campaign.