Hinds signed a three-year, entry-level contract with the Ducks on Wednesday.

Anaheim selected Hinds with the 76th overall pick in the 2021 Entry Draft. The 19-year-old defender split the 2021-22 campaign between the QMJHL's Rimouski Oceanic and Sherbrooke Phoenix, racking up 12 goals and 35 points through 61 contests. He's expected to return to the QMJHL for the 2022-23 season.