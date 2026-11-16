Hinds notched two assists, two shots on goal, three blocked shots and a plus-2 rating in Sunday's 6-1 win over the Flames.

Hinds played for the second game in a row after being a healthy scratch for six contests. The 23-year-old defenseman will have to battle for his playing time, but the Ducks did dress seven blueliners to keep him in Sunday. Hinds' helpers were his first points of the campaign to go with 20 shots on net, 20 blocked shots, 13 hits, eight PIM and a minus-4 rating over 15 appearances.