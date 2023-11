Vaakanainen notched an assist in Sunday's 8-2 loss to the Oilers.

Vaakanainen snapped a five-game point drought with the assist. The 24-year-old defenseman has played in 17 straight contests after he was scratched for the first four games of the campaign. He's still not adding much offense with four helpers, 18 shots on net and a plus-3 rating this season. He's also logged eight hits, 15 blocked shots and two PIM while serving in a bottom-four role.