Vaakanainen (undisclosed) didn't complete Saturday's game versus the Coyotes, Lisa Dillman of The Orange County Register reports.

Vaakanainen logged an assist to end an 11-game point drought, but he was absent for much of the third period. The Ducks didn't provide an update on the 24-year-old's status after the game. His injury comes at a fairly decent time if it isn't a long-term issue -- the Ducks are off until Feb. 6 versus the Stars. Vaakanainen has two helpers, 27 shots on goal, 28 blocked shots, 18 hits and a minus-16 rating through 23 appearances this season, so fantasy managers won't need to track his recovery.