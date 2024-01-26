Vaakanainen scored a goal and blocked three shots in Thursday's 4-3 overtime loss to the Stars.

It's been a long and twisting path for Vaakanainen to get his first goal -- he's had a couple of potential tallies taken away. The milestone moment came in his 108th career contest. The 25-year-old is now in a top-four role for the Ducks, though he'll likely continue to make limited scoring contributions. He's at eight points, 42 shots on net, 41 blocked shots, 14 PIM and a plus-6 rating through 40 appearances this season.