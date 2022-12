Vaakanainen produced an assist in Friday's 6-1 loss to the Predators.

This was Vaakanainen's second game back after missing three due to an illness. The 23-year-old played in 10 of the Ducks' 14 games in December, so it appears he has an edge over Colton White for playing time. Vaakanainen's helper was his first point in 11 appearances this season, and he's added 10 shots on net, 14 blocked shots, nine hits and a minus-7 rating in a third-pairing role.