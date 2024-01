Vaakanainen notched an assist and went plus-2 in Tuesday's 5-3 win over the Predators.

Vaakanainen snapped a seven-game point drought with the helper on Troy Terry's second-period marker. The 25-year-old Vaakanainen has been an occasional healthy scratch so far, but the Ducks' trade of Jamie Drysdale to Philadelphia should open up more regular playing time. For the season, Vaakanainen has seven assists, 31 shots on net, 31 blocked shots and a plus-7 rating through 32 appearances.