Vaakanainen (undisclosed) was placed on injured reserve Sunday, per CapFriendly.

Vaakaninen was taken off the ice on a stretcher on Sept. 30 after he crashed into the boards in preseason action against San Jose. The Ducks announced that the 23-year-old blueliner was making good progress shortly later, but a timetable for his recovery and the specifics of the injury were not provided.