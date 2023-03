Vaakanainen has undergone hip surgery, according to Eric Stephens of The Athletic.

Vaakanainen, who was injured during a game against Arizona on Jan. 28, is projected to need five-to-six months to recover, so he's not expected to play again this season. He has two assists in 23 games with Anaheim in 2022-23. Vaakanainen is in the first campaign of a two-year, $1.7 million contract.