Vaakanainen recorded two blocked shots during Tuesday's 2-1 overtime loss to the host Predators.

Vaakanainen (upper body) returned to the lineup for the first time Tuesday and skated on the third pairing with Kevin Shattenkirk. The 2017 first-round draft pick dressed for his first game with the Ducks since he suffered an injury April 29. Eased back into the lineup against the Predators, Vaakanainen received 14:52 of ice time and recorded one shot on goal.