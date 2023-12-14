Vaakanainen recorded an assist and blocked two shots in Wednesday's 4-3 loss to the Islanders.

Vaakanainen set up an Adam Henrique tally in the second period. Playing time has once again become erratic for Vaakanainen, who has played in just three of the Ducks' last six games, and he's only seeing third-pairing usage when in the lineup. He's produced five assists, 22 shots on net, 19 blocked shots and a plus-2 rating through 21 appearances this season. The 24-year-old will compete with Robert Hagg in the short term and could be negatively impacted when Jamie Drysdale (lower body) returns.