Vaakanainen logged an assist in Monday's 4-3 win over the Red Wings.

Vaakanainen has picked up two assists while playing in each of the last five games. With Tristan Luneau away at the World Junior Championship, Vaakanainen has a clear path to playing time into the new year. The 24-year-old Finn is up to six points (all assists) while adding 23 shots on net, 20 blocked shots and a plus-3 rating over 24 appearances this season. Now in his sixth campaign, he remains in search of his first NHL goal.