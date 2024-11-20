Vaakanainen (upper body) won't play Tuesday versus the Blackhawks, Derek Lee of The Hockey News reports.
Vaakanainen is set to miss his third contest with this injury. The 25-year-old defenseman does not have a clear timeline to return. His next chance to play is Friday versus the Sabres.
