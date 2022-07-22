Vaakanainen signed a two-year contract extension with the Ducks on Friday.

Vaakanainen appeared in 29 top-level contests split between the Bruins and the Ducks last season, picking up six helpers while averaging 19:19 of ice time per game over that span. The 23-year-old defender will likely have a regular spot in Anaheim's lineup next year, but he likely won't produce enough offense to be a viable fantasy option.