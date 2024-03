Vaakanainen registered a shorthanded assist in Thursday's 4-2 loss to the Kraken.

Vaakanainen helped out on an Isac Lundestrom tally early in the third period. With four helpers over 12 appearances in March, Vaakanainen has put together a solid month for a depth defenseman. He's at 14 points, 63 shots on net, 74 blocked shots, 44 hits and 24 PIM through 62 appearances this season, though he's no guarantee to be in the lineup every game.