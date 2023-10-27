Vaakanainen notched an assist, two shots on goal and two hits in Thursday's 4-3 overtime win over the Bruins.

Vaakanainen was able to get on the scoresheet against his old team, setting up defense partner Radko Gudas on the opening goal. This was Vaakanainen's third straight game in the lineup, albeit in a third-pairing role. The 24-year-old has one assist, four shots on goal, three hits and a plus-2 rating over three contests. He'll be competing with Robert Hagg and Tristan Luneau for playing time until Jamie Drysdale (lower body) returns.