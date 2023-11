Vaakanainen posted two assists in Tuesday's 3-2 road win against the Predators.

Vaakanainen was originally credited with a goal on a blast from the left point late in the third period, which would have been the game-winning tally. The goal was changed to Adam Henrique's winner, as he got the deflection past Juuse Saros of the Predators. Vaakanainen also added a plus-2 rating, a blocked shot, a minor penalty and two hits in his 15:12 of ice time.