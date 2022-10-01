Vaakanainen (undisclosed) was taken to the hospital after crashing into the boards during Friday's preseason game against San Jose.
Fortunately, Vaakanainen was completely alert and had full mobility after he was taken off the ice. An update on the 23-year-old blueliner should be available in the coming days after he undergoes further testing.
