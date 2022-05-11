Vaakanainen posted just two assists and a minus-5 rating in 14 games with the Ducks after he was traded from the Bruins.

Vaakanainen had four assists in 15 outings with the Bruins this year. His role was more stable with the Ducks, but the downgrade in the quality of his teammates likely contributed to lesser offense. The Finn added 27 hits, 28 blocked shots and 27 shots on net in 29 appearances. Still 23 years old, Vaakanainen will likely get a chance to further establish himself at the NHL level next season after he signs a new contract as a restricted free agent.