Vaakanainen recorded an assist and two hits in Wednesday's 7-4 loss to the Blue Jackets.
Vaakanainen snapped a five-game point drought Wednesday after being scratched Monday versus the Sabres. The 25-year-old defenseman has been a regular presence in the Ducks' lineup this season, though he still sits out every now and then. He's collected 10 points, 49 shots on net, 57 blocked shots and a minus-1 rating over 47 appearances.
More News
-
Ducks' Urho Vaakanainen: Slides assist in win•
-
Ducks' Urho Vaakanainen: Finally gets first career goal•
-
Ducks' Urho Vaakanainen: Gets on scoresheet with helper•
-
Ducks' Urho Vaakanainen: Offers assist•
-
Ducks' Urho Vaakanainen: Manages helper Wednesday•
-
Ducks' Urho Vaakanainen: Adds helper in loss•