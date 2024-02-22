Vaakanainen recorded an assist and two hits in Wednesday's 7-4 loss to the Blue Jackets.

Vaakanainen snapped a five-game point drought Wednesday after being scratched Monday versus the Sabres. The 25-year-old defenseman has been a regular presence in the Ducks' lineup this season, though he still sits out every now and then. He's collected 10 points, 49 shots on net, 57 blocked shots and a minus-1 rating over 47 appearances.