Vaakanainen (undisclosed) was placed on injured reserve Monday, per the NHL media site.

Vaakanainen was injured in a game against the Coyotes on Jan. 28. His placement on IR probably means he won't play Monday against Dallas. Vaakanainen has chipped in two assists, 27 shots on goal and 28 blocks in 23 appearances this season. He could be replaced in the lineup by Colton White or Kevin Shattenkirk (lower body).