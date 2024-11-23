Vaakanainen (upper body) won't play Friday versus the Sabres, Derek Lee of The Hockey News reports.
This will be Vaakanainen's fourth straight game out of the lineup. Drew Helleson has been playing in place of Vaakanainen. It's unclear if the 25-year-old will be able to play Monday versus the Kraken, as there has not been much information about his recovery.
