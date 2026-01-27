Husso stopped 25 of 30 shots in Monday's 7-4 loss to the Oilers. The other two goals were empty-netters in the third period.

Husso was beaten once in the first period and four more times in the second. He left the net with the Ducks chasing an equalizer late in the final frame, but the Oilers took advantage of that to score two empty-netters via Connor McDavid and Mattias Ekholm, who finished with a hat trick. Husso has been relegated to a firm No. 2 role behind Lukas Dostal but has dropped four of his last five starts, going 1-3-1 with a 3.78 GAA and an .871 save percentage over that stretch. Husso will remain as Dostal's backup as long as Petr Mrazek (lower body) remains on injured reserve.