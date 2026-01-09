Husso stopped 30 of 34 shots in Thursday's 5-2 loss to Carolina. The Hurricanes' final goal was scored into an empty net.

The Ducks were out-shot 35-13 on the night and got thoroughly outplayed, and there wasn't much Husso could do on the pucks that got past him. It was the veteran netminder's first start since being recalled from AHL San Diego to take the spot of Petr Mrazek (lower body), and through 10 outings in the NHL this season, Husso is 5-4-1 with a 3.33 GAA and .884 save percentage.