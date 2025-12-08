Husso stopped 19 of 20 shots in Sunday's 7-1 win over the Blackhawks.

Husso earned consecutive wins for the first time this season, though the Blackhawks hardly put up much of a challenge. The 30-year-old is now 4-2-0 with a 2.82 GAA and an .875 save percentage in six games. Husso will remain the starting goalie as long as Lukas Dostal (upper body) is sidelined, though Dostal's about to enter the 2-3 week range he was given for a return when he initially got hurt. The Ducks head east on a road trip that begins Tuesday in Pittsburgh.