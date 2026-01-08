Husso will protect the road goal versus the Hurricanes on Thursday, Ryan Henkel of The Hockey News reports.

Husso will get his first start during this stint with the big club, which comes with Petr Mrazek (undisclosed) on injured reserve. Husso may have a chance to carve out some playing time, as Lukas Dostal has struggled mightily in recent outings. The Hurricanes have 21 goals over their last six games, going 3-3-0 in that span.