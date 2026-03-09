Husso allowed three goals on 34 shots in Sunday's 4-0 loss to the Blues. The fourth goal was an empty-netter.

Husso didn't get any help from the Ducks' offense, which had a rare off game. The 31-year-old netminder continues to see limited playing time -- this was just his fifth appearances since the start of January. He's at a 7-6-1 record with a 3.08 GAA and an .896 save percentage over 14 appearances. Lukas Dostal is likely to be back between the pipes for Tuesday's game in Winnipeg to begin the Ducks' road trip.