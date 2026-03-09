default-cbs-image
Now Playing
Share Video
Link copied!

Husso allowed three goals on 34 shots in Sunday's 4-0 loss to the Blues. The fourth goal was an empty-netter.

Husso didn't get any help from the Ducks' offense, which had a rare off game. The 31-year-old netminder continues to see limited playing time -- this was just his fifth appearances since the start of January. He's at a 7-6-1 record with a 3.08 GAA and an .896 save percentage over 14 appearances. Lukas Dostal is likely to be back between the pipes for Tuesday's game in Winnipeg to begin the Ducks' road trip.

More News