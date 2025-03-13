Husso allowed three goals on 39 shots in Wednesday's 3-2 loss to Utah.

Husso gave up a goal in each period of his Ducks debut, and that was enough to stick him with the loss. The 30-year-old netminder dropped to 1-6-2 on the year over 10 appearances between Anaheim and Detroit, and he's added an ugly 3.62 GAA and .876 save percentage. The Ducks don't have any back-to-back sets over the next week, so Husso is unlikely to draw another start any time soon, with Lukas Dostal set to handle the goaltending duties until John Gibson (lower body) is ready to return.