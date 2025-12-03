Husso is expected to start at home against Utah on Wednesday, per Zach Cavanagh of The Sporting Tribune.

Husso stopped 21 of 22 shots en route to a 4-1 victory over St. Louis on Monday. He didn't make his NHL season debut until Nov. 28, but Husso is set to appear in his fourth straight game because Anaheim is without goaltenders Petr Mrazek (lower body) or Lukas Dostal (upper body). Utah is tied for 19th in goals per game with 2.96.