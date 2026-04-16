Husso will guard the road goal versus the Predators on Thursday, Brooks Bratten of the Predators' official site reports.

Husso will get the start even though the Ducks still have positioning to play for. He has gone 2-1-1 over his last four games, but he's allowed 16 goals on just 102 shots (.843 save percentage) in that span. The Predators are without a few regulars for their season finale, but Husso will need to do better than he has lately to give the Ducks the best chance of finishing where they want to in the standings.