Ducks' Ville Husso: In goal Tuesday
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Husso will guard the road goal versus the Blue Jackets on Tuesday, Mark Scheig of The Hockey Writers reports.
Husso's playing time has predictably dropped since Lukas Dostal returned from an upper-body injury. With this being the second half of a back-to-back, Husso will get the nod after Dostal defeated the Rangers on Monday. The Blue Jackets have lost five straight games, going 0-4-1 with 12 goals scored in that span.
