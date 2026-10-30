Husso stopped 24 of 31 shots in Thursday's 7-6 loss to the Sabres.

Husso wasn't sharp against the Sabres' best players over the first two periods. The Ducks tried to make up for it with a comeback effort in the third, but it came up short. This poor showing dropped Husso to 1-3-0 on the season, and he's now allowed 17 goals on 118 shots, an .856 save percentage, across five games. Husso is seeing backup duties behind Lukas Dostal, though neither of the Ducks' goalies have had a lot of success recently. Expect Dostal to get the nod for Sunday's home game versus the Senators.