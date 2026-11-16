Husso stopped 20 of 21 shots in Sunday's 6-1 win over the Flames.

Husso kept Calgary scoreless through the opening two periods before Mikael Backlund beat him on a breakaway early in the third. His fantasy value remains tied to his opportunities for starts, but performances like this could help him earn additional playing time. Anaheim's depth chart in the crease seems to be in flux, with Laurent Brossoit having been demoted to AHL San Diego after getting a look at the top job over Lukas Dostal to begin November.