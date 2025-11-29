Husso turned aside 23 shots in regulation and overtime and both shootout attempts he faced in Friday's 5-4 win over the Kings.

Making his first NHL start of the season with Lukas Dostal (upper body) on the shelf, Husso fell behind 4-2 early in the third period. Husso stiffened down the stretch as the Ducks rallied while stoning Kevin Fiala and Adrian Kempe in the shootout. Dostal is expected to be out until mid-December, which could lead to Husso splitting the workload in the Anaheim crease with Petr Mrazek over the next few weeks. Husso posted respectable numbers for AHL San Diego prior to his promotion, going 6-4-3 with a 2.49 GAA and a .908 save percentage.